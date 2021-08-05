Cats in UK are dying from mysterious illness caused by toxic food: Researchers

While human beings are fighting the coronavirus pandemic, cats in the UK are dying in large numbers due to some mysterious illness.

Investigators believe the mysterious illness killing cats might be linked to a cat food brand that Is popularly sold around the country.

Vets around the UK have reported cases of pancytopenia in cats. It is reportedly a disease in which the number of white blood cells, platelets, and red blood cells decrease rapidly. This causes serious illness in cats.

WATCH |

As of now, at least 528 cases of this illness in cats have been reported around the country, reported by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC). Of these 528, nearly 63.5 per cent of cases have proved to be fatal. The experts also warned that the number of deaths because of this disease may be much higher than the reported number.

Investigators believe that while many pet parents have been reporting cases to their local vets, experts at RVC are not sure if all of these cases are reported to RVC.

Also read | ‘No cuddling’: UK warns people after cat tests positive for coronavirus

Experts believe the disease may have been caused due to popular cat food being sold all around the country. Certain packed batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat food, Applaws and AVA, were called back by the manufacturers in June.

However, locals believe that not many people are aware of the recall of cat foods. Meanwhile, local vets have been asking pet parents to take their cats into emergency rooms if they have been giving the reported cat foods.