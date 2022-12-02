Canada summons Beijing’s ambassador, issues warning over alleged Chinese police stations

Chinese ambassador in Canada has been summoned over the alleged establishment of rouge police stations in Canada. Beijing's envoy has been asked to explain what's behind Chinese-run police stations that are operating illicitly in Canada.

As per reports, the lawmakers have been told that the "police service stations" in the Toronto area are meant for possible interference in Canadian interests and threats to national security.

Spain-based human rights group Safeguard Defenders recently identified the three outposts among more than 50 globally.

Weldon Epp, the director general of north Asia for Canada’s foreign ministry, told a special parliamentary committee on Canada-China relations that Ottawa has formally raised concerns over the police stations. Canada has already warned China of taking further steps in case Beijing fails to address the issue adequately.

While answering the questions related to the police stations, Epp told the committee late Tuesday: "We've had several engagements. We've called the ambassador in on multiple occasions, and we have conveyed our deep concern."

Beijing has denied all the accusations levelled against them and stated that they are not conducting policing operations on foreign soil. The authorities said that the place—a residential home, a single-storey commercial building and a convenience store—was set up simply to help Chinese nationals abroad with services, such as driver's license renewals, etc.

Notably, the Canadian federal police are investigating the issue.

Epp said: "The government of Canada has formally insisted that the Chinese government take account for... any activities within Canada that fall outside of the Vienna Conventions, and account for those and ensure that they cease and desist."

Ottawa is considering taking "further decisions for how we take that forward, depending on how they respond," Epp said, further adding that the services Chinese authorities mentioned are supposed to be taken care of by embassies and consulates.

In October, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told the news agency AFP that they were "investigating reports of criminal activity in relation to the so-called 'police' stations" and claims that Chinese expatriates have been harassed.

It added: "The RCMP takes threats to the security of individuals living in Canada very seriously and is aware that foreign states may seek to intimidate or harm communities or individuals within Canada."

