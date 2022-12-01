Emmanuel Macron calls for US, France to be 'brothers in arms' during White House visit
Story highlights
The relationship between the two countries have suffered a bit in the recent past with Macron blaming Biden’s economic policies for an inevitable trade war. The Inflation Reduction Act or IRA will see an investment of around $4 million into environmentally friendly industries but several European countries have expressed their concern as it can possibly lead to a race to invest in the green economy sector.
The relationship between the two countries have suffered a bit in the recent past with Macron blaming Biden’s economic policies for an inevitable trade war. The Inflation Reduction Act or IRA will see an investment of around $4 million into environmentally friendly industries but several European countries have expressed their concern as it can possibly lead to a race to invest in the green economy sector.
United States President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to uphold the “unwavering” alliance between the two countries during the latter’s visit to the White House on Thursday. According to CNN, the two world leaders spoke about talks on “Ukraine, China and a looming trade dispute” as Macron was greeted by service members from the army, marines and the air force.
"France is our oldest ally, our unwavering partner in freedom’s cause," Biden told the reporters.
Macron also emphasised on the friendship between the two countries that dates back to the US independence struggle and said that "we need to become brothers in arms once more."
The relationship between the two countries have suffered a bit in the recent past with Macron blaming Biden’s economic policies for an inevitable trade war. The Inflation Reduction Act or IRA will see an investment of around $4 million into environmentally friendly industries but several European countries have expressed their concern as it can possibly lead to a race to invest in the green economy sector.
"The consequence of the IRA is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem. I'm sorry to be so straightforward," Macron said on Wednesday according to Reuters.
However, Biden has maintained that the IRA will not pose any threat to the European companies.
According to AFP, one of the major topics of discussion will be the rise of China on the global stage and the alliances it has forged in the Pacific Islands. "Europe has since 2018 its own, unique strategy for relations with China," tweeted French embassy spokesman Pascal Confavreux in Washington.