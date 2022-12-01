France backs EU plan to create tribunal for Russian officials over Ukraine war

The European Union proposed the creation of a special tribunal to try top Russian officials for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and France became the first major country to extend its support. In the proposal, the EU said that the tribunal will be formed after proper discussions with all member states and if accepted, the purview of the investigation will cover even Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also read | China eases Covid restrictions in Beijing, hints at possible change in stance

In an official statement, the French foreign ministry said that it supports the idea pitched by the European Union, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and it will work with its European partners to make it a reality. The intent shown by France was seen as a major step as the western countries are currently reluctant to continue their negotiations with the Kremlin.

“The aim is to obtain the broadest possible consensus on this project among members of the international community,” the statement from the French foreign ministry stated according to AFP.

Also read | Eurozone unemployment drops to all-time low

Russia has not signed the international criminal court (ICC) treaty and as a result, a new court is needed if the Russian officials will be tried for “crimes of aggression”. While the ICC is mainly responsible for cases involving war crimes, they will be forced to provide diplomatic immunity to Putin.