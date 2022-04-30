Canada: Incident at military college claims lives of four cadets 

A probe was ordered into an incident in which four military college cadets lost their lives in Canada. The tragic incident took place on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario.

Canada's Department of National Defense said that the fatal incident took place early on Friday.

The four cadets were travelling in a car that entered a water body on the campus at Point Frederick. An official of the college was quoted by Reuters to say that Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek were forth year cadets at the military college.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service was investigating the incident.

Hogarth and Salek were studying military and strategic studies and were going to become armour officers in the army.

Investigators were seen Friday examining the road and shoreline in boats and on foot. Late Friday afternoon, the vehicle that carried the cadets was pulled from the water by authorities, CBC News reported.

"My heart breaks for the families and friends of the four officer cadets who lost their lives early this morning in Kingston. The tragic passing of these young Canadians is a devastating loss. To all who knew them: We’re here for you," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

