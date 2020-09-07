California wildfires: Military helicopters used to rescue over 200 people



Over 200 people, who were trapped in wildfires in northern California, were airlifted to safety by members of the California National Guard, officials said on Sunday.

The blazes blocked the escape routes in Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, nearly 45 miles (70 kilometres) northeast of Fresno and the campers were asked to "shelter in place" as fire crew members worked for hours to gain access to the region.

Also read | Wildfires have burned 1 million acres in California in just a week

Military helicopters were then used to rescue people stuck in the wildfires.

In pics | California braces for record-breaking heat wave on Labour Day weekend

As many as 63 people required medical attention, including at least 17 who were severely wounded and admitted to hospitals after landing in Fresno.

"Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire," said Army General Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, on Twitter.

The US Forest Services said the Creek Fire, which started on Friday, has extended to 45,500 acres (18,400 hectares), making it one of the largest fires in the state that is witnessing several of them.

With record high temperatures of 125 Fahrenheit (49 Celsius) and forecasts of high mercury levels in three-day Labor Day weekend, massive fires are expected in California.

(With AFP, Reuters inputs)