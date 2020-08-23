Wildfires have burned 1 million acres in California in just a week

Raging wildfires have wreaked havoc in California as they have burned nearly one million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes. The weekend weather, in addition, threatened to spark new fires and overwhelm the state's firefighting ability.

Two clusters of wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area broke old records to become the second- and third-largest wildfires in recent state history by size.

To this end, US President Donald Trump issued on Saturday a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance.

Light winds, cooler and more humid nighttime weather helped fire crews make a bit of progress, but their efforts could be hurt by warm, dry weather, erratic wind gusts and lightning in the forecast, state fire officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of high fire danger across the Bay Area and along the Central Coast, beginning from Sunday morning to Monday afternoon.

The state has so far responded to 585 wildfires that have burned nearly a million acres, or 1,562 square miles (4,046 square kilometers).

The fires have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.

By Friday, the approximately 13,700 firefighters on the line began to get help on the ground and in the air from 10 states, along with the National Guard and US military.