California rolls back reopening; reimposes restrictions as US coronavirus crisis expands

California drastically rolled back its reopening plans Monday as coronavirus cases surged across dozens of US states and the World Health Organization warned that too many nations are mismanaging their pandemic response.

California's governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses, and the state's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, said children would not return to class for the new term as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared.

Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, ordered bars closed and restaurants, movie theaters, zoos and museums statewide to cease indoor operations. Newsom said churches, gyms and hair salons must close in the 30 hardest-hit counties.

"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original 'stay-at-home' order," said Newsom, whose state was the first to close down in March, but began easing restrictions in May.

The governor called the move critical to stemming a new surge in COVID-19 cases that have strained hospitals in several of California's rural counties.

The move came as California reported 8,358 new daily coronavirus cases, bringing its total to nearly 330,000 including more than 7,000 deaths.

Like the governors of Texas, Arizona, and Florida, which were also hit hard in the virus' second spike, California initially declined to issue a statewide mask order and allowed counties to reopen indoor dining, gyms, and bars.