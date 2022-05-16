California church shooting: Gunman kills 1 person, critically injures 5 in open fire

A gunman killed one person and critically injured five senior citizens in an open fire at a church in California on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said that parishioners displayed “exceptional heroism and bravery” by detaining the suspect after they hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord.

The suspect was carrying two handguns and has been identified as an Asian man of Taiwanese descent who is in his 60s.

Approximately 30 to 40 people were inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods during the deadly attack.

According to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body, the church was hosting an afternoon lunch reception to honour a former pastor of the Taiwanese congregation.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference, “I think it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse.”

Governor Gavin Newsom's office said on Twitter, "No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 15, 2022 ×

Calling the shooting "upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo," Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington, said, "This should not be our new normal."

The United States has been plagued with gun violence in recent years where mass shootings have become shockingly common.

Washington has a powerful gun lobby due to which past efforts at tightening the nation's laws related to weapons have generally fallen short despite facing horrific gun massacres.

(With inputs from agencies)

