Britain faces 'permanent' food shortages and it will 'get worse'

A trade association chief has warned that the days of being able to obtain practically any item from the supermarket shelf are finished, and that shoppers will confront persistent food shortages.

While this does not mean that people would go hungry, Ian Wright, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, believes that the days of practically all items being readily available have passed.

A shortage of lorry drivers, as well as roughly half a million individuals missing in the farm to fork supply chain, are to blame, according to Wright.

Because of the better hours and money, many lorry drivers are shifting to online shops like Amazon or Tesco.

Furthermore, many of the workers are EU citizens who were compelled to leave the UK as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

He stated, "It's only going to get worse, and it's not going to get better any time soon after it's gotten worse.

"Due to labour shortages, the just-in-time system that has kept supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants afloat - ensuring that food is available on the shelf or in the kitchen when you need it - is no longer viable.

Last week, most of the east of England ran out of bottled water, and the chief executive anticipates that suppliers will prioritise products with larger profits.

