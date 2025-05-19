Britain, Canada, France condemn Israel’s ‘egregious’ actions in Gaza; aid trucks roll in

The leaders of Britain, France, and Canada on Monday condemned Israel’s “egregious actions” in Gaza, opposed its expanded offensive and aid blockage, and slammed Israeli ministers for threatening the mass displacement of civilians.

“We will not stand by while the government of Benjamin Netanyahu pursues those actions,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a joint statement.

The leaders warned that their countries would take action if Israel does not stop a renewed military offensive in Gaza and lift aid restrictions.



“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law,” said a joint statement released by the British government. “We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank ... We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.”

The leaders said that the level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. “Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate. We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. We call on Hamas to immediately release the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 October 2023,” they said.

The three leaders also criticised the threat of relocating civilians and said permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.

“Israel suffered a heinous attack on October 7. We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate,” they added.

They pushed for a ceasefire, release of all remaining hostages, and a long-term political solution for achieving a pathway to a two-state solution and long-term stability in the region.

First aid trucks enter Gaza, confirms UN

Meanwhile, the first aid trucks entered Gaza after an almost three-month-long blockade of the territory by Israel, the United Nations has confirmed.



Five trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including baby food, entered the territory of over two million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to the Israeli defence body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, Cogat.

The UN called the delivery a “welcome development” but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

Israel has stepped up its offensive in Gaza in what it says is a bid to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages abducted in the 7 October 2023 attack that ignited the war.