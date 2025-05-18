LOGIN
Annu.pathak
Written By Annu.pathak
Published: May 18, 2025, 13:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 13:07 IST
Israel intercepts ballistic missile launched from Yemen
Videos May 18, 2025, 13:07 IST

Israel intercepts ballistic missile launched from Yemen

Israel successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, preventing potential damage and escalating regional tensions.

