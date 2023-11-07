Brazil: Half million citizens without power three days after storm

Three days after the storm knocked down power lines in Sao Paulo, half a million residents of Brazil's largest city are still in dark. When the storm first hit, it knocked down hundreds of trees which disrupted power lines initially cutting power supply to 2.1 million people in the metropolitan area, according to energy company ENEL

"The storm was terrible. I had no electricity, no cellphone and no fuel on Friday," said Denilson Laurindo, a carpenter, as quoted by Reuters. He expressed his displeasure at the city for not pruning trees in the streets.

"I saw the tree fall and hit the transformer post. There was an explosion and then the lights went out," said Thiago Gonzalez who rented a room in a neighbourhood nearby just so that he and his wife could take a hot shower and sleep in air conditioning.

Morumbi, the neighbourhood where Gonzalez lives is one of the worst hit. Schools were cancelled on Monday (November 6) in such neighbourhoods.

The energy distribution company ENEL has said that it had restored service to 76 per cent of customers but added that half a million were still without electricity. The company is second-largest electricity distribution company in Brazil. It said that winds that lashed the city on Friday were the strongest in recent past.

The government isn't happy at the situation. Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino said that the government will demand an explanation from the company for blackouts. Even Sau Pauo's state prosecutor's office said that it will look into reasons why so many citizens were left in dark for so long. It said it would also investigate if ENEL had enough staff to tackle emergencies.

Reuters quoted a condominium administrator in the city who said that power had been restored to six of the seven buildings he manage, but one was still without electricity.

"Alright, it was an unusually strong storm. But what is shocking is that year after year there is not enough investment in burying the power cables. It is all out of date," he said.