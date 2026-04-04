/Bondi out, who’s next? Trump eyes wider Cabinet shake‑up as midterms loom and Iran war backlash deepens: Report

US President Donald Trump had been weighing a broader Cabinet shake‑up following the removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi, as he grew increasingly frustrated with the political fallout from the ongoing war with Iran, five people familiar with internal White House discussions told Reuters. The potential reshuffle comes amid rising gas prices, declining approval ratings, and growing anxiety among Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.



Allies said Trump’s televised address on Wednesday, intended to convey control and confidence over the war, had 'fallen flat', reinforcing calls for changes in messaging or personnel. One White House official told Reuters: “A shake-up to show action is not a bad thing, is it?”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Officials Under Scrutiny



The potential shake-up follows Bondi’s ouster this week and the earlier departure of homeland security secretary Kristi Noem last month. Although no cabinet member was confirmed as certain to be dismissed, multiple officials were reportedly vulnerable. Sources cited Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as possible targets. Gabbard had clashed with the administration’s military stance, while Lutnick faced renewed scrutiny for his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite internal discussions, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said Trump maintained ‘total confidence’ in both Gabbard and Lutnick. Ingle highlighted the administration’s policy achievements, including Gabbard’s role in ending the Maduro regime and Lutnick’s contribution to trade deals.

Targeted Churn Likely



According to a Reuters source, Trump preferred a ‘targeted churn’ over a sweeping overhaul, wary of perceptions of instability caused by frequent staff changes during his first term. An Ipsos survey showed that only 36 per cent Americans approve of Trump's ​overall job performance, showing significant public disapproval of the Iran war, the administration faced pressure to demonstrate responsiveness, whether through personnel adjustments or messaging shifts. Additionally, 60 per cent of respondents disapproved of the ​US-Israeli decision to start the conflict.

Whether Trump would act remained uncertain. "Let's just say, based on what I have heard, Bondi is not the last one," another White House official was quoted saying. Allies argued that targeted changes could bolster public perception, while excessive reshuffling risked reinforcing narratives of chaos within the White House.