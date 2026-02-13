/BNP sweeps to power with two-thirds majority; Tarique Rahman poised to be PM

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, secured a sweeping victory in the 13th national parliamentary elections in the country with a two-thirds majority. According to official results and the party’s own counts, the BNP and its allies won 213 of the 297 constituencies. The party, which has been out of office for nearly two decades, described the poll outcome as “an overwhelming public mandate”.

The Election Commission announced the primary results of 297 constituencies, while the results of two constituencies—Chittagong-2 and Chittagong-4—have been postponed and will be announced later.

As per local media reports, the BNP alliance won 212 seats while the Jamaat alliance got 77. The Islami Andolan Bangladesh won 1 seat, and independent candidates won 7.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman got elected from the Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies after securing decisive victories over his nearest rivals.

Tarique, who returned to the country after 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, won the Dhaka-17 constituency by beating Dr Khaleduzzaman of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Among BNP standing committee members, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain won Cumilla-1; Mirza Abbas secured Dhaka-8; and Abdul Moyeen Khan won Narsingdi-2. Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury was elected from Chattogram-11, and Salahuddin Ahmed from Cox’s Bazar-1.

‘Grateful for the love you have shown me’: Tarique Rahman

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman exchanged greetings with people on his way to offer Juma prayers after his party secured a sweeping victory.

“I am grateful for the love you have shown me. Please pray for me,” Rahman said before proceeding to the Navy Headquarters Mosque for Friday prayers.

The party had directed all leaders, activists, and supporters to refrain from victory processions or public celebrations. “Instead, we call upon the nation to observe a day of prayers today (13 February), seeking peace, stability, and guidance for the future of Bangladesh,” it said.

Rahman to become Bangladesh’s first male prime minister since 1991

Tarique Rahman is set to become Bangladesh’s first male prime minister since 1991, when his mother, late Khaleda Zia, held the top post.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed addressed a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban and said the average voter turnout was 59.44% in 297 constituencies, while the average voter turnout is 60.26% in 299 constituencies. He said the results of the Chittagong-2 and 4 constituencies have been kept pending (following the court’s decision).

The election to Sherpur-3 was earlier cancelled following the death of a Jamaat candidate.

About the referendum, he said 4,80,74,429 voters (68.05% of total casting votes) voted for the “Yes” option in the referendum ballots, while 2,25,65,627 voters (31.95%) voted for the “No” option to decide the fate of the implementation of the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Order 2025.