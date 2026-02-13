After the uproar over the newly released documents in the Epstein Files, Dubai's port giant DP World announced on Friday (Feb 13) that the appointment of Essa Kazim as chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as group chief executive officer after the removal of Sultan bin Sulayem over alleged involvement with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Members of the US Congress said DP World's long-serving chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem 's name has appeared in the fresh documents. Sulayem is Dubai's most influential businessman, who has led the DP World for over four decades, through an expansion that turned it into one of the world's largest logistics companies. The company said it handles around 10 per cent of global trade.

The DOJ described Sulayem as a “close personal friend” and called him one of his most trusted friends in other files. Sulayem has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. A disclosure to Nasdaq Dubai, where DP World maintains listed bonds, said Sulayem had resigned “effective immediately.”

A statement issued on Friday by the DP World did not name Sulayem but said, “affirmed that the new appointments support its strategy for sustainable growth and reinforce its role in strengthening global supply chains and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading hub for trade and logistics.”