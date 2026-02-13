/'Hitler wanted master race. They want master religion': US Senator Lindsey Graham compares Khamenei with Nazis

US Senator Lindsey Graham compared Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, calling the regime “religious Nazis” and warning that failure to confront Tehran would undermine US credibility.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, in a panel in Munich on Friday (Feb 13), compared the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with Germany's Adolf Hitler.
"Hitler wrote a book he wanted to kill all the Jews. Nobody believed him. I believe the Ayatollah and his regime, not the Iranian people, are religious fanatics, religious Nazis," the senator said.
"Hitler wanted a master race. They want a master religion. So why I mention that there's no negotiating with these people? In my view, they're hell bent on an acting agenda based on religion that teaches them to lie, teaches them to destroy in the name of God," he added.
Moreover, Graham said that if the US President Donald Trump does not deliver on his promises and lets the Iranian regime survive, “it will be a disaster."
“It means you can’t rely on America. It means the Western World is full of crap. All they do is talk and when rubber meets the road they don’t do a damn thing," he added.