/‘AI will replace most white-collar jobs soon,’ says Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman

Days after Anthropic’s Claude Cowork shook the stocks of SaaS companies, Microsoft AI boss Mustafa Suleyman dropped a bombshell by warning that artificial intelligence (AI) could be coming to take most white-collar jobs soon, and not just coders, but even professionals like lawyers and accountants may see their jobs be automated by AI. Suleyman revealed in an interview with the Financial Times that Microsoft is pushing to capture a bigger share in the enterprise market with “professional-grade AGI” and referred to it as an AI model that could do almost everything a human professional does.

This would allow Microsoft to deliver to its clients powerful AI tools that are capable of performing routine tasks for knowledge workers. These tools would allow companies to automate routine tasks.

Suleyman predicted that significant changes in the workforce are in store ahead and reckoned that almost everyone who does their job on a computer could be at risk.

He explained, “White-collar jobs—those sitting in front of computers, whether lawyers, accountants, project managers, or marketers—most of these tasks will be fully automated by AI within the next 12 to 18 months.”

The Microsoft AI chief’s comments come at a time when more companies are looking towards using AI. Anthropic’s Claude Cowork shook the stock markets a few days ago after the model threatened the future of SaaS companies like Infosys and TCS.

‘Making an AI model will be like making a podcast’

Suleyman further said that as AI advances further, it will become relatively easier to make new models, which could be curated to specific needs. He compared this to how one can easily write a blog or create a podcast.

“Creating a new model will be as simple as making a podcast or writing a blog. In the future, it will be possible to design AI tailored to the needs of every institution and individual on Earth,” the Microsoft AI boss added.

Additionally, within the next two to three years, AI agents will be able to become more efficient when it comes to handling the workflow of large institutions, he added.

Suleyman also hinted that Microsoft was going to double down on its own AI models in a bid to reduce its reliance on OpenAI, following a new agreement between the two companies. He added, “We decided that this was a moment when we have to set about delivering on true AI self-sufficiency.”

He also hinted that the new AI models from Microsoft may debut as early as 2026.