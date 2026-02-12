/BNP chief Tarique Rahman demands prompt announcement of election results

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is also considered to be one of the frontrunners for the prime minister’s post, called for the prompt announcement of election results after casting his vote on Thursday. He made the demand during a brief interaction with journalists at his Gulshan office after casting his vote in Bangladesh’s national elections and visiting several polling centres. Former PM Khaleda Zia’s son and political heir, Tarique Rahman said the Election Commission must take effective steps so that voters can quickly know the outcome of the votes they cast, warning that any delay in publishing the results could create confusion.

Rehman said that reports of untoward incidents had been emerging from different places since the day before the polls and urged law enforcement agencies to play an active role to ensure that people can vote peacefully.

‘Will accept election results if polls are free and fair’

The BNP chairman further said that his party would accept the election results if the polls are held in a free, fair and controversy-free manner.

He said if people can vote freely and spontaneously, no conspiracy would succeed, and added that the results would be accepted if the election is held fairly.

He also warned that the results would not be accepted if there was any rigging or attempt to create confusion during the election.

Rahman further said that a peaceful and impartial election would place democracy on a strong footing.

“If the election is free, if it is fair, if it is without controversy, then why would we not accept it? Of course we will accept it. All parties will accept it,” he told journalists.

“But there is one condition here. The election must be neutral. The election must be peaceful,” he added.

‘High voter turnout would help prevent any conspiracy’

Referring to reports of irregularities, Tarique said some “unwanted incidents” and attempts to mislead voters had been observed.

“These kinds of things cannot be accepted. No one will accept them,” he said.

He emphasised that a high voter turnout would help prevent any conspiracy. “If people come out and use their rights, if more voters take part, then all kinds of conspiracies can be stopped,” he said.

“When people across the country are casting their votes quickly, they will also want the results quickly,” he said.

Recalling previous polls in 1991, 1996, and 2001, he said elections had been held within a normal timeframe and expressed expectation that results would be announced within a similar period.

Speaking about voter turnout, he said, “From what I have seen in Dhaka city, it seems that people are going to cast their votes with great enthusiasm.”

Earlier, after visiting several polling centres in the capital, he told reporters, “We are very hopeful about our party’s victory.”