/Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT reaches temple to collect fresh sample for investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday is probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple after collecting fresh samples of artefacts for scientific analysis. The investigation was led by Superintendent of Police (SP) S Sasidharan, who arrived at Pampa base camp in the morning and advanced to Sannidhanam by afternoon.

The probe came after the Kerala High Court approved on Monday to collect new samples for examination. Based on the scheduled timing of the Sabarimala, the temple will be open for the monthly pooja at 5 pm on Thursday and close on February 17 at 10 pm. The SIT is likely to collect samples after the closure of the temple, following completion of various poojas at the Sannidhanam.

Donation of gold and theft in the temple

The Sabarimala gold theft case involves allegations that around 4.54 kilograms of gold were misappropriated from sacred temple assets, including the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) and the Dwarapalaka idols. The alleged theft took place in 2019, reportedly under the guise of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

The controversy dates back to a 1998 contribution by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who donated 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Later inspections and court-supervised investigations found inconsistencies between the amount of gold donated and the quantity claimed to have been used.

Earlier on the same day, former Devaswom Board president N Vasu was granted statutory bail and released from the Thiruvananthapuram Special Sub-Jail in connection with the case. He had spent 90 days in custody, and the bail was granted due to the charge sheet not being filed within the stipulated time.