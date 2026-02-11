/US to offer Bangladesh defence systems to counter Chinese influence: Ambassador in Dhaka

The United States is planning to counter China’s rapidly increasing presence in South Asia by offering defence systems to Bangladesh as alternatives to Chinese hardware, Washington's ambassador to Dhaka told Reuters in an exclusive chat. The US will present the offer to the next government that comes to power after the national elections in Bangladesh on Thursday, the ambassador added.

Notably, China had recently signed a defence agreement with Bangladesh to set up a drone factory near the India border. Besides, Bangladesh is also in talks with Pakistan to buy JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China.

“The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia and is committed to working closely with the Bangladeshi government to clearly communicate the risks of certain types of engagement with China,” US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The US offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including US systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems,” he said without offering further details.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Trump admin wants good Delhi-Dhaka ties’

Ambassador Christensen further said that President Donald Trump’s administration would “like to see a good relationship between Bangladesh and India to support stability in the region”.

New Delhi-Dhaka relations have nosedived under the interim government led by Mohd Yunus, badly affecting visa services and cricket ties between the two neighbours.

Bangladesh votes in a general election on Thursday after a Gen Z-led uprising toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. She has since taken refuge in New Delhi. As Dhaka’s ties with India took a hit, Bangladesh has shown a tilt towards Pakistan. China has also deepened its influence in Bangladesh.

‘Commercial diplomacy our top priority’

Christensen said many US businesses were looking at potentially investing in Bangladesh but would want the next government to show early and clear signs that it is ‘open for business’.

“Commercial diplomacy is one of our top priorities, and we look forward to working with the new government to build on progress made with the interim government, particularly in strengthening commercial, economic, and security ties,” he said.

Energy producer Chevron has been in Bangladesh for decades, but not many other US companies are visible in the densely populated country of 175 million people, as high taxes and difficulties in repatriating profits have created hurdles.

There are no Starbucks or McDonald's outlets in Bangladesh.

‘US largest contributor of aid for Rohingya refugees’

The ambassador said the United States is the largest contributor to humanitarian operations for the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh.

“The US remains the largest contributor to the Rohingya refugee response and continues robust health programming in Bangladesh,” he said, while urging other international donors to take on a greater share of the burden.

“The US cannot sustain the bulk of the effort alone. International partners need to increase their support for the Rohingya response,” he said.