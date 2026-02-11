Google Preferred
Bangladesh goes to polls with 12.77 crore voters. Who is eligible to vote? Explained

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 15:34 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 15:34 IST
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel stand guard next to a bullet proof bus of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and election candidate Tarique Rahman featured alongside his late parents, former prime minister Khaleda Zia and former president Ziaur Rahman, during a rally on the final day of campaigning ahead of the country's general election in Dhaka on February 9, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Bangladesh elections 2026:  Over 12.77 crore voters will take part in the Bangladesh 2026 elections. But who is eligible to vote? Voter eligibility rules explained.

Bangladesh elections 2026:Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 12) will vote in one of its most consequential elections in decades, as authorities complete final preparations to ensure a smooth and peaceful polling process. Reports suggest that the Election Commission, along with security forces, has deployed extensive arrangements across the country, with results expected to be confirmed the following day (February 13). According to reports, over 12.77 crore voters will take part in the Bangladesh 2026 elections. But who is eligible to vote? Voter eligibility rules explained.

Vital elections after GenZ protests

The vote comes about 18 months after a student-led uprising in 2024 forced the resignation of long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ending the Awami League’s rule and ushering in a period of political transition. The upcoming election is widely seen as a test of whether Bangladesh can move toward greater accountability and institutional reform after months of unrest.

More than 12.77 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, choosing representatives for 299 parliamentary seats. Voting in one constituency has been postponed following the death of a candidate. Alongside the parliamentary vote, citizens will also participate in a national referendum on the July National Charter, a proposed framework for constitutional and governance reforms.

Who can vote?

Under Bangladesh’s electoral laws, only citizens aged 18 or older whose names appear on the final voter list compiled by the Election Commission are eligible to vote.

According to Article 122 of the Constitution and the Electoral Rolls Act of 2009, a voter must be a Bangladeshi citizen, at least 18 years old, not declared of unsound mind by a court, and a resident of an electoral area. For the first time, expatriate Bangladeshis will also be able to vote through postal ballots. The country’s diaspora is estimated at around 15 million people.

Massive polling exercise underway

A total of 42,779 polling stations have been set up nationwide, with voting scheduled from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without interruption. Of the eligible voters, approximately 6.48 crore are men and 6.28 crore are women.

The election features 1,755 candidates from 50 registered political parties, along with 273 independent candidates. Of these, 63 are female candidates contesting under party banners and 20 running as independents.

