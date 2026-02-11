In a dramatic press conference held in Delhi on Tuesday, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar publicly alleged that the plane crash which claimed the life of his uncle, senior Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar, was not an accident but a “100 per cent conspiracy.” His remarks have reignited political debate and intensified scrutiny around the ongoing investigation into the January 28 Learjet crash near Baramati.



Addressing the media, Rohit Pawar said he was speaking not just as a politician but as a family member seeking answers. “There are too many unanswered questions. This does not look like a simple accident,” he said, adding that certain developments before and after the crash raise serious suspicion.

He pointed to what he described as last-minute changes in travel plans and flight arrangements. According to Rohit, Ajit Pawar was initially scheduled to travel by road but switched to air travel shortly before departure. He also questioned reported changes in the flight crew and demanded clarity on why those decisions were taken.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rohit Pawar further raised concerns about the aircraft operator and the maintenance history of the jet involved in the crash. He claimed there were discrepancies in the information made public so far and called for complete transparency in the probe. “If everything is clean, then why not put all the facts in the public domain?” he asked.

One of his key demands was for an independent, multi-agency investigation. He urged the Centre to consider involving international aviation investigation bodies alongside Indian authorities to ensure impartiality. According to him, such a move would help eliminate doubts and restore public confidence in the findings.

The crash, which killed Ajit Pawar and four others, sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political landscape.