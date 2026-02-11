/Delhi triple death case: 'Fake baba' arrested for allegedly poisoning trio with laced sweets

Three people found dead inside a parked vehicle on Delhi’s Peeragarhi flyover were victims of a calculated murder plot, police confirmed on Wednesday (February 11). Authorities have arrested a self-styled godman who allegedly poisoned the trio after promising to multiply their money through occult rituals. Initially, investigators believed the deaths might have been a case of suicide since the bodies showed no external injuries, ligature marks, or signs of physical struggle. However, further forensic and technical analysis pointed toward foul play.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma identified the accused as Kamruddin, also known as a ‘baba’, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, he ran a fake tantric centre and targeted vulnerable individuals by claiming he could bring ‘dhanvarsha’, sudden financial gain, through special rituals. During questioning, investigators found that Kamruddin allegedly built trust with the victims before executing his plan. He is accused of mixing poison into laddoos and serving them along with liquor and cold drinks. Once the victims lost consciousness, he reportedly escaped with their cash and valuables.

Police said the accused has a criminal history and has previously been involved in serious offences. Items recovered from the car included liquor and soft drink bottles, empty glasses, cash, mobile phones, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards, and other personal belongings. The deceased were identified as Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh (42), and Laxmi (40), residents of Nangli Dairy, Baprola, and Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

Family members dismissed the possibility of suicide. Investigators relied on call records, location tracking, and questioning of related individuals to establish that the victims had been in regular contact with Kamruddin, who had assured them of financial benefits through rituals. Police revealed that the three had travelled to Loni a day before their deaths and returned there again on the day of the incident. Technical evidence indicated that a fourth person was present in the vehicle during their return journey.

That person was later confirmed to be Kamruddin, who allegedly boarded the car in Loni and exited before the vehicle was discovered. During interrogation, Kamruddin initially attempted to mislead officers, but later admitted that he had been introduced to Laxmi two months earlier. Through her, he met Shiv Naresh and Randhir. He allegedly instructed them to bring ₹2 lakh in cash, along with liquor and soft drinks, for a ritual ceremony.