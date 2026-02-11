/'Rafale was the hero': IAF Vice Chief Kapoor confirms major expansion post-Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday (Feb 11), Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor said during Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes on terrorist hubs, Rafale was a “hero”. In May 2025, after Pakistan’s inaction against terrorist organisations operating from its soil, New Delhi was compelled to take action in which the tri-forces came together for an operation against theperpetrators.

Air Marshal Kapoor mentioned that the Indian Air Force is looking forward to inducting more Multi Role Fighter Aircraft.

He said,"Rafale was definitely the hero during Operation Sindoor. Indian Air Force is looking forward to inducting more MRFA (Multi Role Fighter Aircraft), which is going to be Rafale or any other, which are under deliberations, and a concrete decision has yet to be taken."

Speaking on Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 in Pokhran, Air Marshal Kapoor added, "Our work is to hold a demonstration. It is up to those seeing this demonstration to take the message they want from it."

He reiterated India’s stance on terrorism as he noted “every act of terror conducted on our soil will be responded”.After the dastardly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam which claimed innocent lives, India shared enough proof with the world Pakistan about The Resistance Front’s (TRF) role in the planned attack.

"The message from Operation Sindoor was clear: terrorism will not be tolerated. Every act of terror conducted on our soil will be responded to, and there will be a price to pay. You will get glimpses (of Operation Sindoor) of precise targeting (during Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026)."