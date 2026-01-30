/Indian Air Force's Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air

A massive forest fire broke out in the Anjaw District, Arunachal Pradesh, on the western ridge of the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped approximately 12,000 litres of water to douse the fire burning at approximately 9,500 feet high. The coordinated response from the Spear Corps of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force managed to cut fire lines and prevent the flames from advancing towards the villages of Anjaw District in the Lohit Valley, ensuring no damage to civilians or property.

“Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and a commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems,” wrote IAF in a social media post.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the Dzukou Valley, prompting the evacuation of 30 stranded trekkers. At the same time, the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and the district administration have managed to contain the wildfire from spreading further. This incident came just less than a month after the major blaze in the Khonoma-Dzukou Valley in December.

Forest officials attributed the intensity of the fire to a combination of dry vegetation and gusty winds, which make the peak fire season dangerous. The peak fire season usually begins in December 2025 and lasts around 16 weeks. According to reports by Global Forest Watch, 20 VIIRS fire alerts have been reported so far in 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh.

