/From business jet to battle manager: IAF's Bombardier Global 6500 and DRDO's tech leap

The Indian Air Force is set to receive a powerful new tool in its defence arsenal. Three Bombardier Global 6500 business jets will be transformed into sophisticated spy planes under DRDO's ambitious ISTAR program. This Rs 10,000 crore investment marks a significant leap in India's surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

Understanding the ISTAR mission

ISTAR stands for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance. These aircraft act as flying command centres, monitoring enemy movements, detecting threats, and guiding precision strikes. Think of them as eyes in the sky that can see hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory without crossing borders.

Why the Bombardier Global 6500?

The IAF's choice of the Global 6500 as the base platform is strategic and well-thought-out. This Canadian business jet offers several advantages that make it ideal for military conversion.

The aircraft can fly 6,600 nautical miles (about 12,200 kilometres) without refuelling. This means it can patrol India's borders for extended periods or reach distant areas of interest. The spacious cabin, originally designed for luxury travel, provides ample room for installing sophisticated radar systems, communication equipment, and workstations for mission specialists.

The Global 6500 cruises at 51,000 feet, higher than most commercial aircraft and many fighter jets. This altitude advantage allows sensors to scan larger areas and remain relatively safe from ground-based threats. The aircraft's reliability and modern avionics reduce maintenance costs and ensure high availability when needed.

Indigenous technology: The real game-changer

What makes this project truly special is the "Make in India" aspect. DRDO is developing and integrating advanced radar and surveillance systems domestically. This includes synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can create detailed ground images regardless of weather or time of day, electronic intelligence systems to intercept enemy communications, and moving target tracking that identifies vehicles and troop movements in real-time.

By developing these systems in-house, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, protects sensitive technology from potential adversaries, and builds expertise for future defence projects.

Strategic advantages for IAF

These ISTAR aircraft provide multiple tactical benefits. They can monitor the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan continuously, detecting troop build-ups or suspicious activities early. During conflicts, they guide fighter jets and missiles to targets with precise coordinates, improving strike accuracy and reducing collateral damage.

The aircraft can track multiple targets simultaneously, from tanks and artillery to missile launchers and radar installations. This information reaches command centres in real-time, enabling quick decision-making. The planes operate from safe distances, keeping crews out of harm's way while gathering critical intelligence.

Comparing with current capabilities

The IAF currently operates older surveillance platforms with limited capabilities. The new ISTAR aircraft represent a generational upgrade with modern sensors that detect smaller, stealthier targets, longer endurance for extended missions, better data processing that turns raw information into actionable intelligence quickly, and secure communications that prevent enemy interception.

Technical specifications

The Bombardier Global 6500 measures 30.4 meters in length with a wingspan of 28.7 meters. It's powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 engines, each producing 15,125 pounds of thrust. The aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers in its civilian configuration, but the military version will have fewer seats to accommodate equipment and operators.

Maximum takeoff weight is 48,307 kilograms, and it can reach speeds of Mach 0.90 (about 950 km/h). The pressurised cabin ensures crew comfort during long missions lasting 10-12 hours or more.

Has IAF made the right decision?

The answer appears to be yes. The Global 6500 platform is proven, reliable, and available relatively quickly compared to developing an entirely new aircraft. Its performance characteristics match mission requirements perfectly. The decision to fit Indian-developed systems ensures technological independence while maintaining high capability standards.

Some critics might question the ₹10,000 crore price tag for three aircraft. However, this includes not just the platforms but also development costs for indigenous sensors, mission systems, ground support infrastructure, and training programs. When spread over the project lifecycle, the investment becomes more reasonable for the strategic advantage gained.

Looking ahead

These ISTAR aircraft will significantly enhance India's ability to monitor borders, respond to threats, and conduct operations with greater precision. They complement other IAF assets like fighter jets, attack helicopters, and unmanned drones, creating a comprehensive surveillance and strike network.

As regional security challenges grow, having advanced intelligence-gathering capabilities becomes crucial. The ISTAR program positions India among nations with sophisticated airborne surveillance systems, strengthening deterrence and operational readiness.