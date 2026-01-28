Maharashtra mourns the loss of its Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the tragic incident took place on Wednesday (Jan 28), killed all five onboard. As the rescue continues, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a team of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel to swiftly expedite the operations. The team has arrived from the nearest station Lohegaon, which is about 100 Km from Baramati airport. The Learjet 45XR, twin-engine light business aircraft, carrying Pawar, his security personnel, a flight attendant, and pilots was scheduled to land at 8:50 AM, crashed at the time landing. The reason behind the tragic incident is yet to be ascertained.

Reason for deployment:

Baramati is a small regional airport equipped to handle landings of small aircraft and training flights. In case of a major, tragic incident, the ATC at the said facility would require additional support. This morning, as the deputy CM's aircraft crashed, Baramati airport needed support to handle the crisis and manage the increased emergency traffic.

A deployed IAF team has now established emergency air traffic control services, providing vital communication and technical facilities. Working in coordination with local authorities, they are managing the airspace to ensure the safety of ongoing investigation and transport flights.

In a statement, the IAF said, “In response to civic authorities' urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site.”

Limitations of Baramati Airport:

As a small regional airport, Baramati primarily caters to small aircraft, private charters, pilot training, and agricultural flights. Following the tragic incident of the scale that occurred this morning, the airport faces limitations in handling dedicated or high-density air traffic management. The existing communication systems may be insufficient to ensure the smooth conduct of such rescue operations. The airport cannot handle multiple emergency flights simultaneously.