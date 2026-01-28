/'Will call you': Flight attendant Pinky Mali's last conversation with her father night before boarding flight to Baramati with Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s aircraft met with a tragic accident at the time of landing in his stronghold, Baramati. A trip to the region after his victory in the recently concluded election led to his death along with four other members on board, which included the pilots, a flight attendant, and Pawar’s security personnel. The attendant on duty was Pinky Mali, who was a resident of Mumbai.

The 29-year-old had been part of the team which flew with Pawar and had accompanied the deputy CM on four trips before. Reports highlight her conversation with her father in which she informed him that she would be flying to Baramati the next day. Thereafter, she mentioned she would fly to Nanded. At the time of landing, the aircraft, which took off at 8:10 AM from Mumbai and was scheduled to land at 8:50 AM, crashed. Onlookers' accounts from around the crash site said that the flight was engulfed in flames.

There were no survivors; the reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained. The investigation in the case is underway.

Pinky's call to her father

Speaking to news agency IANS, Mali’s father, Shivkumar Mali, recalled his conversation with his daughter, “Yesterday, she called me and said, Papa I would go to Baramati with Ajit Pawar, and from there I would go to Nanded. That was all we discussed. For some time now, she had been travelling continuously with Ajit Pawar and had accompanied him on four earlier trips.”

“I have lost my daughter. I do not know what exactly happened, as I have no technical knowledge about such incidents. I am completely shattered,” Mali's father expressed.