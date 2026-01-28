/Ajit Pawar plane crash | ATC cleared aircraft for landing, flames seen seconds later: Government

A mid-size Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed and caught fire moments after receiving landing clearance at Baramati airport on Wednesday (January 28) morning, killing all five people on board, according to the civil aviation ministry. Officials said the aircraft was cleared to land at 8:44 am, roughly a minute before the crash. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer on duty said that the jet was advised to descend under visual meteorological conditions, leaving final judgment to the pilot due to adequate visibility.

During the approach, the flight crew sought updates on weather conditions and were told winds were calm with visibility of about 3,000 metres. While approaching runway 11, the pilots reported that the runway was not visible and executed a go-around during their first attempt. After being asked to confirm their position, the crew once again reported being on final approach. When instructed to report once the runway was visible, they initially said it was not in sight, but moments later confirmed visual contact. ATC then granted landing clearance. However, the crew did not acknowledge the clearance, the ministry said.

Shortly thereafter, ATC personnel observed flames near the runway threshold. The aircraft wreckage was found on the left side of runway 11. Baramati airport operates as an uncontrolled airfield, where air traffic services are managed by flying schools rather than a full-fledged ATC unit.

AAIB launches investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken charge of the probe, with its chief traveling to the crash site. The Learjet, registered as VT-SSK, was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Limited, a non-scheduled operator licensed to provide on-demand aviation services. The company removed its website following the accident.

According to officials, responsibility for aircraft maintenance rests with the operator. DGCA records show the jet was manufactured in 2010 and was flown from Mumbai to Baramati by experienced pilots. The captain had logged over 15,000 flying hours, while the co-pilot had more than 1,500 hours. Authorities confirmed that all regulatory and operational requirements were met.