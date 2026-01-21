/IAF aircraft 'force lands' in Uttar Pradesh, pilots safe

On Wednesday (Jan 21), an Indian Air Force (IAF) two-seater microlite aircraft “force landed” in an uninhabited area in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj area; the pilots on board are safe. Initial findings indicate that the aircraft faced a technical malfunction, the IAF said.

The incident took place while undertaking a routine sortie from AF Station Bamrauli. IAF also mentioned that the pilot ensured no damage to civil life or property. SDRF, police, and air force officials responded to the situation. The teams conducted a search to spot the aircraft in the marshy land.

On X, IAF posted details of the incident: “A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie, from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced technical malfunction, and was safely force landed in an uninhabitated area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property. Both the pilots on board are safe. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by IAF to ascertain the cause.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A potential disaster was averted in Prayagraj when two pilots successfully executed a controlled emergency landing in a pond near K.P. College. The incident occurred in the George Town police area during a routine sortie toward the Phaphamau and Sangam regions.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya, the aircraft experienced a critical technical snag in its engine mid-flight. Demonstrating exceptional skill under pressure, the pilots steered the craft away from populated zones and opted for a water landing to minimise impact.

Following the landing, a swift joint rescue operation was launched involving the local police, fire brigade, and nearby residents. DCP Shandilya highlighted that professional divers played a crucial role in navigating the water to reach the cockpit. Both pilots were rescued safely and are reported to be unharmed.

Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or significant damage to property on the ground. The area has been cordoned off by security forces, and a formal investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the engine failure.