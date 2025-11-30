/India’s support ‘very meaningful’, says Sri Lanka Deputy FM Hemachandra as Delhi rushes flood aid

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra has thanked India for its “meaningful and timely” assistance as the island nation grapples with its most widespread flooding in years, with emergency being imposed and all 25 districts declared risk zones. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal, Hemachandra confirmed that India has already delivered two consignments of essential relief supplies and pledged continued support. “Thanks a lot for all the tremendous support that has been given to Sri Lankan people by the Indian people and the government” he said.

More than 150 people are now confirmed dead, and scores remain missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods across the country. India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide support to Sri Lanka, with Indian warships carrying 6.5 tonnes of rations and IAF aircraft transporting 21 tonnes of aid plus 80 NDRF rescuers.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India’s support after the massive flooding that has impacted your country?

Arun Hemachandra: India’s support has been very meaningful during this difficult moment. The government and the people of India reached out immediately, and their timely assistance has given us strength as we deal with the aftermath of the floods at the moment, and also today, we got the second batch of consignment. Once again, thanks a lot for all the tremendous support that has been given to Sri Lankan people by the Indian people and the government.

Sidhant Sibal: So you’ve also met India’s Acting High Commissioner Dr Satyanjal Pandey. What was the focus like in terms of the ongoing natural calamity in your country?

Arun Hemachandra: Actually, I had the telephone conversation on Friday, and discussion focused mainly on Sri Lanka’s immediate needs in disaster management. He assured us for the support and we truly value that steady and consistent partnership, and we can see the tangible results taking place.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can detail the extent of disaster in your country, we have seen reports that over 150 people are now believed to be dead, and there are reports of many missing as well.

Arun Hemachandra: The situation on the ground is quite challenging. For the first time, after a very long time, the entire country became the High Risk Zone. All 25 districts in Sri Lanka has been affected and now, but we can see a gradual improvement in the weather conditions and things are getting better. Rescue activities are taking place on one side and also on the other hand, we have started the relief, getting the people back to normal situation. So once again, we would like to extend our support to all the stakeholders who helped us during this difficult situation, and also the helps that are being received are really valuable at this time.

Sidhant Sibal: So my last question to you is the support by other countries given to your country at this time. If you can talk about this

Arun Hemachandra: Yes, a number of friendly countries have reached out, and yesterday, we had a diplomatic briefing headed by Prime Minister. So we do really appreciate every gesture and all the assistance that we have started to receive at the moment, so we are looking forward to more systems and more coordinated support from the international community.