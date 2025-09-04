'Operation Sindoor, an exemplar of restraint...': Indian Army releases video with details on precision strikes in Pakistan

The Indian Army released a video of precision strikes during Operation Sindoor, which showed the destruction of terror launchpads in the 4-day conflict, which later led to a ceasefire between the two countries. The launch of the operation by the armed forces was a reaction to the dastardly attack in Kashmir’s Baisaran meadows, which claimed 26 innocent lives. It was a regular day for tourists on April 22, who were enjoying their time with loved ones, which became an incident filled with bloodshed that numbed the nation. It was one of the worst attacks on people in the country after the Mumbai 9/11 terror attack in 2008.

The Army’s post read: “Northern Command‘s resolute operations in Operation Sindoor were an exemplar of restraint turning into a decisive response. Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalagam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the attack on April 22, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. Later, in a flip-flop move, the terror group said its social media account was hacked. New Delhi launched a precision strike to destroy the terrorist infrastructure operating on Pakistani soil on the intervening night of May 8. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing to the nation, had said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."