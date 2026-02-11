Trump has continued his threats but has not strike Iran. On Feb 7, US envoys Steve Witkoff along with Jared Kushner and Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Trump has increased military buildup around Iran. However, he has still not taken the decision to hit Iran, expressing hopes that Washington can strike a deal with Tehran. He also warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very worried" if deal is not finalised. Moreover, he has signed an executive order calling for the “imposition of tariffs” on countries still doing business with Iran despite US sanctions. His pressure tactics continues amid nuclear talks between both sides.