Iranians chanted anti-Khamenei slogans in Tehran as US-Iran tensions escalated. Trump warned he could “do something very tough” despite ongoing nuclear talks, keeping strike options open. Protests that began over Iran’s economic crisis have eased
Despite stating that Washington can make a "great deal" with Tehran, Trump warned that another armada is headed near Iran. Though he is positive about the outcome of the talks, the POTUS did not rule out an option of striking Iran. "Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," he said.
Some residents of the Iranian capital Tehran chanted slogans against the Islamic republic and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, according to videos posted on social media. This comes as crackdown still continues on the protesters who took part in large-scale protest in December 2025 and January 2026. The Iranian regime is still arresting several people. According to AFP report, people chanted "death to Khamenei", "death to the dictator" and "death to Islamic republic" slogans from their balconies. Footage were also shared by protest monitor channels on Telegram and X, including Vahid Online and Mamlekate.
Trump has continued his threats but has not strike Iran. On Feb 7, US envoys Steve Witkoff along with Jared Kushner and Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Trump has increased military buildup around Iran. However, he has still not taken the decision to hit Iran, expressing hopes that Washington can strike a deal with Tehran. He also warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very worried" if deal is not finalised. Moreover, he has signed an executive order calling for the “imposition of tariffs” on countries still doing business with Iran despite US sanctions. His pressure tactics continues amid nuclear talks between both sides.
Protest started in Iran in December 2025 when traders and shopkeepers took to streets over falling Iranian Rial and collapsing economy. Soon, the protest took a form of anti-government uprising with millions taking the streets and demanding fall of the regime. Amid threats of US interference, the Iranian regime began a brutal crackdown towards the end of December. The protests have subsided now but the regime continues to arrest activists and notable figures for taking part in the uprising.
Analysts say that Iran fears that Trump may order strike on Tehran despite ongoing nuclear talks. It stems from the June 2025 attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. On June 19, 2025, Trump had told reporters he would decide whether to strike "within the next two weeks". However, on June 21, 'Operation Midnight Hammer' was launched on his order and three key Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were hit.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei skipped the annual meeting with army air force commanders for the first time in 37 years on Feb 8, sparking rumours that he may be hiding. This comes despite Iranian officials insisting that he is not hiding in bunker but his security has been increased.