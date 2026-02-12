/Bangladeshi woman seeking rescue from brothel returned by Pune police, inquiry launched

In a disturbing incident that has raised serious questions about police accountability in Pune, a Bangladeshi woman who approached the Faraskhana Police Station seeking rescue from alleged forced prostitution was reportedly sent back to the very brothel she was trying to escape. According to initial information, the woman walked into the police station claiming she was being forced into sex work in the city’s notorious Budhwar Peth red-light area.

She told officers that she had been trafficked and was being exploited against her will. Fearing for her safety, she requested immediate protection and help to escape the brothel. However, instead of being treated as a victim of trafficking and exploitation, the woman was allegedly taken by a woman constable to a nearby police outpost. Sources claim that after suspected discussions with the brothel operator, the constable handed the woman back to the same establishment she had accused of forcing her into prostitution.

The incident reportedly came to light after local activists and senior officials were alerted. Following this, the Pune Police initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. The preliminary findings pointed to serious negligence and misconduct in handling a sensitive trafficking complaint. Taking swift action, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hrishikesh Rawale suspended the accused woman constable, identified as Manisha Pukale. Officials have stated that a detailed departmental inquiry is underway to determine whether there was deliberate collusion or procedural failure.

The case has sparked outrage among social activists and anti-trafficking groups, who argue that such actions not only endanger victims but also discourage others from seeking help. Budhwar Peth has long been under scrutiny for illegal trafficking networks operating under the guise of sex work.