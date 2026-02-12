/Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco tycoon’s son, Shivam Mishra, arrested after 4 days, gets bail in hours

Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was arrested on Thursday by Kanpur Police in connection with the high-speed Lamborghini crash that left three people injured four days after the accident but was released by the court within hours. Shivam was presented in court and was released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000. His lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, said, “... The court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)...”

Kanpur Police had managed to arrest Shivam on Thursday, four days after the Lamborghini crash.

Initially, the FIR was registered against an unidentified driver but was later amended to name Shivam as the accused. The luxury car was seized for forensic examination.

Police insist Shivam was driving the Lamborghini

Police said that Shivam was driving the high-end luxury vehicle at the time of the accident. Cops had sought a 14-day remand of Shivam. During the court hearing, the officials said that Shivam was arrested for non-cooperation in the investigation and evading police.

After Shivam’s arrest, DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava told reporters that police had received specific inputs about his presence in the city, and so five teams were constituted to track him down.

He added that the investigation has confirmed that Mishra was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini at the time of the accident.

Shivam was taken for a routine medical checkup before being presented before the court. Visuals that surfaced shortly after Shivam’s arrest showed him limping and leaning on police personnel and others for support as he was escorted for a medical check-up.

Police officer removed for alleged procedural lapses in probe

Shivam was arrested a day after police took disciplinary action against a local Station House Officer for alleged procedural lapses. Gwaltoli SHO Santosh Gaur was removed from his post.

The accident took place on VIP Road near Ring Wala Chauraha on Sunday when the Lamborghini Revuelto hit an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before mounting the pavement and striking pedestrians.

Autorickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed and two motorcycle riders, identified as Vishal and Sonu Tripathi, sustained injuries in the crash.

Based on Ahmed’s complaint, an FIR was initially registered against an “unidentified driver” under sections related to negligent driving, endangering life, and causing hurt by dangerous means under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Police later said their investigation identified Shivam Mishra as the person behind the wheel and added his name to the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said Shivam Mishra was driving at the time of the crash and was pulled out of the car by private security personnel accompanying him. Police said claims that Mishra has an underlying medical condition are being examined as part of the probe.

Lamborghini crash claims and counterclaims

Bystanders alleged that bouncers travelling in another vehicle rushed to the spot, broke open the Lamborghini’s window, and pulled Mishra out. Locals accused them of attempting to remove him from the scene, leading to a scuffle before he was taken to hospital.

There was speculation that Mishra may have been under the influence of alcohol but his family has claimed he suffered a seizure while driving.

Court refused to accept surrender application of ‘driver’

On Wednesday, a man, who identified himself as Mohan, turned up at a Kanpur court and claimed he was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Mohan said he lost control of the vehicle after Shivam Mishra suffered a seizure and collapsed on him. Mishra’s family had claimed he suffers from epilepsy.

“I was driving the car when the accident happened. Suddenly, he had a seizure and fell on me… I got scared and was trying to hold him with one hand. The car hit a three-wheeler,” Mohan claimed.

In view of the police’s stand, and noting the initial complaint did not name the driver, the court declined to accept Mohan’s surrender.

Shivam Mishra is the son of KK Mishra, the owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, who has been under the scanner of the Income Tax Department.

In March 2024, the I-T department searched multiple premises in Delhi and Kanpur and found approximately Rs 4.5 crore in cash, besides several luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren, a Porsche, and the Lamborghini involved in this accident.