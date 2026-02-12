US President Donald Trump is once again facing renewed health concerns after appearing to face speech difficulties at the White House on Wednesday (Feb 11). The 79-year-old Republican’s rivals did not miss the opportunity to mock his gibberish caught on camera during his address. The US president also received an ‘Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal’ award from a pro-coal group for signing off on $175 million in federal funding to improve six coal plants in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and Kentucky. However, his struggle to pronounce the name of the award drew him even more attention.

“Trump, slurring: I’m proud to officially name the...undishpu..the...jshhhh...whendidthiscomeout,” former vice president Kamala Hariss’ Headquarters handle posted on X while sharing the video.

Speaking at the event attended by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Trump said, “I’m proud to officially name the undispuut...” before stumbling on his words for about two seconds.

“When did this come out? Mr Speaker,” he said before continuing, “The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal.”

“We have to proceed, always—don’t use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job,” he added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is often seen sparring with the US president on social media, joined in mocking him. “The sundowning starts earlier every day,” he wrote while sharing a clip of the incident.

Social media users also mocked the US president, saying, “he is unserious and unstable.”

“If he can't even finish a sentence than how can he serve as president?” another social media user questioned.

“I heard him say that live! I couldn’t believe it,” one said in comments.