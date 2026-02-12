/Delhi HC to Rajpal Yadav on cheque-bounce case: 'You are in jail because you failed...'



On Thursday (Feb 12), the Delhi High Courtheard the much-publicised cheque bounce case of actor Rajpal Yadav. The hearing comes days after he surrendered at Tihar Jail over non-payment of loans of a total of Rs 9 crore.

During today's hearing, the Delhi High Court ordered that the actor be sent to jail after he failed to fulfil his commitment made before the court.

Rajpal Yadav court hearing: Court adjourns hearing, gives date for bail hearing.

On Thursday, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that the actor Rajpal Yadav is himself responsible for his situation.

Said that he failed to honour his commitment made before the Court, Justice Sharma said, as per Bar and Bench,''You did not go to jail because the Court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments to the Court. You were not giving the money because the Court asked you to, you were giving the money because you entered into a settlement.''

During the hearing, Yadav's lawyer said that the actor was misguided about the proceedings. Disapproving of this, Sharma said that Yadav and his lawyers appeared before the Court over 25-30 times and made the commitment that money would be paid, which they eventually failed to submit.

"25 to 30 times you appeared in this Court, and you were assisted by a senior counsel. Your senior counsel made the statements on your behalf. Mr Yadav appeared through VC before me at least five times and said I will honour the statement made by my counsel, and if I go abroad, I will earn some money and make the payment. You are not misguided," the Court said.



The case had been adjourned to Monday (February 16), when the court will also hear the bail plea. By that time, the Bhool Bhulaiya actor had to stay in jail.

On Feb 2, the court had ordered Yadav to surrender in two days over failing to make payments. After his plea for an extension of time was rejected, the actor on Feb 5 surrendered.

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case

On Feb 5, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026 over a Rs 9 crore loan default and cheque bounce case. As per the reports, the legal troubles started in 2010 when Yadav borrowed Ra 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to earn numbers at the box office,

and Yadav failed to make the payments.