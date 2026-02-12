North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter will possibly be the new ruler of the country, as per South Korea's spy agency. Officials from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) have indicated that the teenage daughter of Kim Jong Un is close to being formally positioned as his successor. If this happens, the 13-year-old Kim Ju Ae will be the fourth-generation ruler from the Kim family in North Korea.

Lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, who attended the briefing of the spy agency, told the Associated Press that the agency’s language had shifted noticeably. While the NIS previously described Kim’s daughter as being in “successor training," it now characterises her as being at the “successor-designate stage", a significant change in assessment.

The teen daughter of the North Korean leader made he rfirst public appearance in November 2022 at a long-range missile test. Since then, she's always seen alongside her father in almost all the major weapon launches, military parades and summits. Her growing visibility in state media has fueled speculation about her political future.

What's her real name?

It is widely believed via some reports that the teen daughter of Kim Jong Un is named Kim Ju Ae, but North Korean state media have never officially confirmed her real name. The media reports have always been seen using terms like Kim’s “respected" or “most beloved" child.