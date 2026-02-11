LOGIN
'Our missiles are not subject of negotiation, will not be': Iran dismisses Trump's desire to include Tehran ballistic missiles in nuke talks

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 18:25 IST

Iran rejected US demands to include ballistic missiles in nuclear talks, with officials saying missile capability is non-negotiable. Donald Trump insists any deal should address missiles, warning Tehran wants agreement badly.

'No authority to discuss missile capability'
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

‘No authority to discuss missile capability’

Ahead of the expected nuclear talks between Iran and the US, a senior advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the Tehran negotiators have no authority to discuss missile capability in the meeting. Ali Shamkhani, who was recently appointed as the Secretary of the Supreme Defence Council, added on Wednesday (Feb 11) that war with America would not be limited to the two sides and would extend in the region.

'War would impact people globally'
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

‘War would impact people globally’

"This war in such a region would, in principle, not be confined to military issues alone, and given the region's energy capacity, it would certainly affect numerous factors around the world that impact the lives of people globally," he said, Tasnim News Agency reported.

'Our missiles are not a subject of negotiation'
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Our missiles are not a subject of negotiation’

This came after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran's missile pramme s not open to negotiation and would not be included in any talks. "No one can make the slightest encroachment on our missiles. Our missiles are not a subject of negotiation and will not be," he said.

Trump wants Iran's ballistic missiles as part of discussion
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump wants Iran's ballistic missiles as part of discussion

The American president, in an interview on Tuesday (Feb 10), said that it was a "no brainer" that any deal with Iran would include its nuclear programme. Still, he also thought it would be possible to address Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles. When questioned about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's take on the upcoming talks, Trump said he doesn't think Netanyahu is nervous about the US-Iran negotiations. "He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal."

Iran wants a deal 'very badly'
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Iran wants a deal ‘very badly’

Trump expressed hope for further negotiation. He claimed that Iran "wants to make a deal very badly" and is engaging much more seriously than during previous talks due to the military threat. "Last time they didn't believe I would do it," Trump said, alluding to his decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in June. "They overplayed their hand," he said.

