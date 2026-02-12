'Jaish-e-Mohammed is defunct': Pakistan tries to shield terrorist organisation at UNSC 1267, fails

The latest UN Security Council 1267 sanctions monitoring committee report mentioned the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) link to the November 9, 2025, Red Fort attack in New Delhi. It notes that JeM chief Masood Azhar Alvi formally announced the establishment of a women-only wing, Jamaat ul-Muminat, further highlighting its aim to support terrorist attacks.



While Pakistan claimed JeM was “defunct”. While in the past, precisely days after the dastardly Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had confessed in international media for supporting terrorist organisations. He went on to say, “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for United States for three decades.” In the same interview with news outlet Sky News, he mentioned a terror group, "Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist in Pakistan anymore; it is extinct."

For context, this may not be the first time Pakistan admits to doing “dirty work” and then declares the terrorist organisation defunct. The report published on February 3 also reported that “on 28 July, three individuals allegedly involved in the attack perpetrated in Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, were killed.”

