/'I stopped India-Pakistan war' x 90, and still counting: Trump not giving up on Nobel Peace Prize dream

The US President has already mentioned the India-Pakistan conflict over 90 times and now he says ten planes were shot down in his latest interview.
The US President has been aspirational about the Nobel Peace Prize, his allies have been his loudest cheerleaders. His administration has always spoken highly about his work, Vice President JD Vance even mentioned how he spends substantial time in the working towards world peace.
On multiple occasions, he has mentioned how he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. While his team says he works relentlessly towards brokering peace. Trump has spoken about it almost every major platform. Whenever he mentions he brokered peace, India-Pakistan has been highlighted, while New Delhi has distanced itself from his statement from the very beginning. We has mentioned it over 90 times already.
On Tuesday (Feb 10), highlighted that at least six of the wars he settled were because of tariffs. Speaking to news outlet Fox Business, he noted the war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan was paused because he said, “I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don't want to see people getting killed.”
October 9 2025 was a sad day for Trump, his team, and allies as the US president did not bag the Nobel Peace Prize. The 79-year-old, who claimed to have ended the eighth war, was eyeing the award. It wasn’t just him alone, his allies had nominated him. The prime minister of Pakistan to the prime minister of Israel, they were all rooting for Trump.'Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize' said Netanyahu, even Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi tagged along.
As the Nobel Peace Prize was announced, US President Donald, who had claimed to be the rightful winner, was left disappointed. In a statement, Steven Sheung, the White House Director of Communications said, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seemingly upset about the US president not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. His office tweeted, addressing the Nobel Committee, it said the “committee talks about peace. President Donald Trump makes it happen. The facts speak for themselves.” A day after Netanyahu said Trump deserves the award, and on the day the US president failed to win.
But the nation decided to present the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to Trump for his efforts to broker peace and the ceasefire.
The Trump administration has been in support of their boss and his Nobel Peace Prize aspirations and has said it time and again that he has worked tirelessly to end war and has been dedicated towards world peace. On June 22, US dropped bombs in Iran and said it ‘obliterated’ the nuclear facility. The very next day, Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
Trump and team is dedicated towards peace.