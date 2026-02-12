/'I stopped India-Pakistan war' x 90, and still counting: Trump not giving up on Nobel Peace Prize dream

On multiple occasions, he has mentioned how he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. While his team says he works relentlessly towards brokering peace. Trump has spoken about it almost every major platform. Whenever he mentions he brokered peace, India-Pakistan has been highlighted, while New Delhi has distanced itself from his statement from the very beginning. We has mentioned it over 90 times already.

On Tuesday (Feb 10), highlighted that at least six of the wars he settled were because of tariffs. Speaking to news outlet Fox Business, he noted the war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan was paused because he said, “I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don't want to see people getting killed.”