/PM Modi speaks with BNP Chief Tarique Rahman, congratulates him on poll victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BNP Chief Tarique Rahman on Friday afternoon and congratulated him on the victory, as his party is headed to a two-thirds majority in Bangladesh's national elections.

After speaking to the BNP leader who is likely to take oath as Bangladesh’s new prime minister on Saturday, PM Modi wrote on X that he was delighted to speak with Rahman, the son of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and conveyed his wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people there.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The PM wrote on X, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”

Earlier, PM Modi had penned a post on X, congratulating Tarique Rahman after his party secured a clear majority in the general elections, and affirmed that India will continue to back a democratic Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister conveyed his “warm congratulations” to Rahman for leading the BNP to victory.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” he wrote on X, hours before their phone call.

“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” he added.

The official count gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats, the Election Commission said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 77 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation.