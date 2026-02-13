/DAC approves Rs 10,000-crore deal to buy 288 S-400 missiles from Russia: Reports

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of India, under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purchase of 288 S-400 missiles for Rs 10,000 crore from Russia. The accord will cover a total of 120 short-range missiles and 168 long-range missiles, through the Fast Track Procedure (FTP). India will receive two more S-400 systems in June and November this year, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

In November 2025, the central government was planning to acquire these missiles to refill the inventory used up during Operation Sindoor and stock more long-range and short-range surface-to-air delivery systems. Along with the Pantsir short-range system, the Indian Air Force is planning to purchase five more S-400 systems from Russia.

The Russian missile system is capable of effectively countering both armed and kamikaze drones. When the S-400 and Pantsir missile systems are combined it can operate as a two-tier defence system to neutralise aerial threats fired from across the border.

Multiple levels of approval of the defence procurement framework

India’s defence procurement framework involves multiple levels of approval to ensure rigorous oversight. The process starts with a statement of case that defines the operational need and rationale for acquisition. The proposal is then reviewed by the Defence Procurement Board, headed by the defence secretary, before being forwarded to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for Acceptance of Necessity.

After receiving this clearance, the government conducts detailed price negotiations with the supplier, followed by financial sanctions from the appropriate authority. Final approval is granted by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

On Thursday, an official release said the defence minister granted Acceptance of Necessity for several proposals valued at approximately Rs 3.60 lakh crore. For the Indian Air Force (IAF), approvals included the procurement of multi-role fighter aircraft, Rafale jets, combat missiles, and air-ship-based high-altitude pseudo-satellites.

“The procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long-range offensive strikes,” the defence ministry’s statement confirmed.