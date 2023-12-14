Blotted with judicial reforms, Israel-Hamas war, is 2023 a losing game for Netanyahu?

Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has remained a dominant force in the politics of the country for nearly 15 years. Experts believe that he has mastered the art of remaining in power while outmanoeuvring his opponents with the government's prime focus being on economic prosperity, and security, and undermining any chance of establishment of peace between Israel and Palestine.

However, his long and unchallenged rule over Israel started going downwards after his reinstatement in late 2022 when he started working on his highly divisive judicial overhaul for which he faced severe opposition from the citizens of the country.

However, his image as the protector and guardian of the nation was punctured by the surprise attack by Hamas militants on October 7, as his approval ratings crashed. Israelis in huge numbers, especially the former Hamas hostages and their families and relatives, expressed their disappointment and disgust with him openly.

Declining popularity of Netanyahu

Generally, in the world of politics, a national security crisis or the beginning of war sees an increase in popularity for democratic leaders. Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky is the most recent example who saw a surge in his popularity after the Russia-Ukraine war.

Similar was the case with George W Bush whose approval rating increased from 51 per cent to 90 per cent after the 9/11 attacks, according to The Economist. However, this did not turn out in a similar way for Benjamin Netanyahu.

The research institutes of Israel on October 13, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, in a poll revealed that the popularity of Netanyahu has suffered a severe setback since the devastating attack of Hamas while that of Benny Gantz, who is part of the country's “war cabinet,” has increased.

The poll, which was published by Maariv newspaper, showed that the country's opposition parties would clinch a brutal victory against the coalition of Netanyahu if elections were held now.

Among around 600 people surveyed, 47 per cent opted for Gantz as their next prime minister, while only 27 per cent voted for Netanyahu.

As per the survey, Gantz’s centrist National Unity party will be able to win 41 seats more than the 12 seats, it has been currently holding. Meanwhile, Likud – which currently has 32 seats – will be able to clinch a win on just 19 seats.

Watch: Israel's Foreign Minister: War in Gaza would continue 'with or without international support' As per a Dialogue Center poll, around 86 per cent of respondents felt that the October 7 attack was a result of a failed national leadership. Even the editorials in newspapers as well as political commentators did not stay behind in expressing mistrust against the government of Netanyahu.

As the dark clouds hovered over Netanyahu's regime, the country's longest-running newspaper The Haaretz wrote - “The disaster that befell Israel on the holiday of Simchat Torah is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu.”