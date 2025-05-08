Black smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday (May 7) evening, confirming that cardinals had not reached a decision in their first round of voting to choose the next pope. The centuries-old signal meant no candidate received the required two-thirds majority.

What happens after the failed first vote?

After the vote, the cardinals returned to their temporary accommodation at the Santa Marta residence within the Vatican grounds. There, they remain under strict seclusion, without access to mobile phones or outside contact, as the conclave continues in full confidentiality.

What to expect on day two of voting?

The process picks up again on Thursday, with up to four rounds of voting scheduled if needed, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The first vote is expected around 9:30 am local time, followed by a second one close to midday, which will be around 11:00 am local time.

After a lunch break, voting will resume at 4:00 pm, with two more rounds likely to take place at approximately 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm.

The cardinals are expected to deliberate intensely as they work towards selecting the new leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.