Zelenskyy, French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, British prime minister Keir Starmer and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk held a telephone call with US President Donald Trump.
This came after the Russian and Ukrainian officials held peace talks in Istanbul.
All leaders agreed that the Russian position in peace talks was “unacceptable” and had discussed the matter with US president Donald Trump.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also said that a ceasefire as well as potential direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky were also discussed during the talks.