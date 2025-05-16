Zelensky to skip first direct peace talks with Russia in Turkey, cites Putin's no-show as 'unserious'

Moohita Kaur Garg Written By Published: May 16, 2025, 04:06 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 04:06 IST

Story highlights Ukrainian President Zelensky announced he will not attend the Istanbul peace talks with Russia, opting to send a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov instead. Here's why.

Show Full Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (May 15) announced that he would not attend the upcoming peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The leader of war-torn Ukraine has instead decided to send a delegation led by Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Zelensky's decision to forego the talks follows Russian President Vladimir Putin skipping the peace talks, which he himself proposed.

Speaking in Ankara, Zelensky said that Russia was "not serious" about peace negotiations. However, he said that despite Putin's refusal to travel to Turkey, he was still ready for direct talks with the Russian president.

"Unfortunately, they are not serious enough about the negotiations," Zelensky told reporters before appealing to Putin: "I am here; we are ready for direct negotiations."

Zelensky also said that the defence minister-led delegation has been tasked with discussing "steps towards ending the war, namely a ceasefire."

On Tuesday (May 14), Kremlin said that a lower-level delegation led by nationalist aide Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline aide to Putin and ex-culture minister who was involved in 2022 negotiations, will represent Russia at the meet. The team would also include Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin, Deputy Defence Minister Fomin, and GRU chief Igor Kostyukov, reports AFP.

While a reason for Putin's absence has not been revealed, experts speculate that the Russian president may be fearing arrest for war crimes or a threat to his life.

Speaking to the Mirror, Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former commander of the UK's Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment said, "There are analysts, people who know better than I, who believe Putin is now a dead man walking, a spent force whose war in Ukraine will cause his end."

“I don't think there is a chance in hell that he would turn up in Istanbul to face Zelensky as he would believe he could be in danger or face arrest for war crimes," he added.