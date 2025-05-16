Published: May 16, 2025, 05:49 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 05:49 IST

Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim Anwar visited Moscow from May 13 to May 16, 2025. During the visit, he engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a lighthearted exchange.

While visiting the Kremlin Palace, Putin posed a playful puzzle to Anwar. Putin talked about St. Andrew Hall at the Kremlin Palace. While explaining the three thrones, he said, "One of them is for the Czar, the second one is for his wife" he then asked, "What do you think the third throne, what is it for?"

Anwar responded with a witty remark, suggesting that the third throne might be for the Czar's "second wife." This quip elicited laughter from those present, including Putin, who humorously acknowledged Anwar's joke by referring to him as a "true Muslim."

🇷🇺🇲🇾PUTIN'S ROYAL RIDDLE: HOW DID MALAYSIA'S PM CRACK THE CODE? pic.twitter.com/wQhdFGxIr2

Anwar later responded that it must be for the mother of the Czar. While smiling at his remark, Anwar said he has only one wife.