Putin's riddle: For whom is the third chair in Kremlin Palace? Malaysian PM decodes- Watch
Published: May 16, 2025, 05:49 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 05:49 IST
Story highlights
Discover how Anwar's witty "second wife" remark about the Kremlin's thrones sparked laughter and highlighted the friendly rapport between the two leaders. World
Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim Anwar visited Moscow from May 13 to May 16, 2025. During the visit, he engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a lighthearted exchange.
While visiting the Kremlin Palace, Putin posed a playful puzzle to Anwar. Putin talked about St. Andrew Hall at the Kremlin Palace. While explaining the three thrones, he said, "One of them is for the Czar, the second one is for his wife" he then asked, "What do you think the third throne, what is it for?"
Anwar responded with a witty remark, suggesting that the third throne might be for the Czar's "second wife." This quip elicited laughter from those present, including Putin, who humorously acknowledged Anwar's joke by referring to him as a "true Muslim."
Anwar later responded that it must be for the mother of the Czar. While smiling at his remark, Anwar said he has only one wife.
The interaction was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms, highlighting the cordial rapport between the two leaders during the diplomatic visit. Such moments underscore the role of personal diplomacy and cultural exchanges in fostering international relations.