Biden has lower approval than all recent sitting presidents: Gallup poll

US President Joe Biden may have trumped his opponent in 2020 US Presidential Election, but as he gears up to win a second term in the Oval Office, he faces a tough task. In addition to the usual anti-incumbency factor, US voters are increasingly worried whether Biden is fit to serve a second term. And a recent Gallup poll has reflected the concern. The poll has reveald that Biden has less approval than all recent presidential incumbents.

The poll, as reported in media, has revealed that only 38 per cent of respondents felt that Biden deserved a second term as US president. His predecessor, former US president Donald Trump had an approval rating of 50 per cent in January 2020, the beginning of the election year last time.

What are the concerns?

There are several, says the poll. Biden's age remains one of them. If elected again, Biden will be 86 years old by the time he finishes the second term.

The gaffe-prone president has sparked repeated worries about his physical fitness and cognitive abilities as over last four years, he has taken tumbles and has been observed on official stage forgetting names of the prominent world leaders he had discussions with.

The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan remains another issue on voters' minds. The US-led global coalition withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021 after 20 years of presence in the country. The Taliban, who the coalition sought to defeat for two decades, immediately came back to power, raising questions on effectiveness of US operation. And as Commander-In-Chief, President Biden received flak.

So is it a sure thing that Biden will lose?

Not necessarily. Opinion polls have not been accurate all the time. This is to say that they haven't correctly predicted outcome of presidential elections all the time. But such polls created by major organisations like Gallup have been taken serious note of as they can be a prominent indicator of the direction of wind.

Trump remains popular among Republican voters in spite of barrage of legal cases against him. The former president' legal troubles have seen him fighting charges related to sexual assault, civil fraud, conspiracy to overturn elections and more. But despite his situation, his ardent followers continue to support him.

Trump is favourite to win Republican Party nomination for 2024 US Presidential Election. Although Nikki Haley is still in the ring, it is widely considered to be a forgone conclusion that Trump would win the nomination.